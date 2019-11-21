The Stables at the Virginian aims to bring a touch of the West to Westlake.
Located on Brooks Mill Road, The Stables is a barn-like structure that is among the area’s newest upscale event and wedding venues.
“We just love people to come together, to have fun and enjoy themselves,” said Jaclyn Baker, who owns The Stables with her fiance Dr. Mike Boyd.
The Stables offers a bridal suite, a “gentleman’s quarter,” a gathering room for the families of the bride and groom, the “Longhorn Saloon,” and a prep kitchen. An outdoor patio offers seating for 25. Crystal chandeliers light the interior of the event hall, and western-themed decor rounds out the space.
“It kind of takes your breath away,” said venue coordinator Rachael Strain.
Strain and Baker are certified event and wedding planners, and The Stables is a “one-stop shop” for such activities.
“Once you meet with us and express your ideas and your dreams, we then execute it,” Strain said.
Events at The Stables are not restricted to human guests. Horses may take part in wedding ceremonies, and true to its name, there are five horse stalls located inside the building that are “authentic and made to code,” Strain said. The stalls also can also be opened for additional gathering space for events or for rent by vendors.
