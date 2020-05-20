The Challenge A class of Classical Conversations of Franklin County held their science fair in January at Franklin Heights Baptist Church, according to director Cathy Brubaker last Wednesday.
Students presented their research on a variety of topics, including computer coding, parachute design and buoyancy. Spending several weeks on their projects, students completed detailed research plans and several experiment trials, and presented a public demonstration of their results.
Student work was juried by three judges from the community to whom each student made a formal presentation.
Classical Conversations is a Christian homeschooling community that meets for 30 weeks from mid-August through April. Students in Challenge A class study subjects in six strands in the approximate equivalent of seventh grade.
“As we look forward to the 2020-2021 school year, we would like to invite you and your family to join us in the conversation for Challenge B.
The Challenge B program is currently enrolling students for the fall semester, to begin in mid-August. Students will be encouraged to excel in academics while engaging in persuasive writing, reading Newbury classics, astronomy, Latin, logic, reasoning and debate.
The mock trial is the culmination of the year’s theme, “Ownership Builds Discipline.”
For more information on how to be a part of this program, contact Cathy Brubaker at scbrubaker03@gmail.com.
