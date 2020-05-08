Effective Monday, Centra Medical Group was expected to resume ambulatory elective office visits and ambulatory procedures for patients under the age of 70.
This move to expand elective hospital-based procedures at Centra was announced Friday, agreeing with the governor’s lifting of the restriction.
There is a restriction for patients older than 70 years old for nonessential clinic visits.
This decision follows the enterprise-wide move to restarting elective procedures. This decision has been made understanding there is adequate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and the incidence of COVID-19 in the area is acceptable for this transition. Patients are being contacted and offered clinic appointments or telehealth visits.
“(Centra Medical Group) facilities and office practices are safe, and all precautions are being taken to keep our patients and staff safe as we reopen for elective clinic visits for patients under 70,” Centra stated. “Clinic staff will be wearing proper PPE.”
At 11:59 p.m. Thursday, April 30, Gov. Northam’s executive order banning performance of elective procedures expired.
“While maintaining our diligence, it’s time to proceed to our new normal,” Centra said before the change. “This transition will not be as abrupt as the steps taken in March to stop these procedures. The pandemic is not a faucet turned on and now being turned off. Instead, we must take disciplined steps into a new world that we are still learning to understand. Limited testing capabilities have left us uncertain about the true burden of disease in our community. And yet, it’s time to plan next steps.”
Some key features of Centra’s return to safe performance of surgical and procedural care includes:
1. Perform pre-procedural COVID-19 testing for all patients. Although our caregivers will wear PPE for all patients, COVID-19 positive patients will be rescheduled based on existing guidelines;
2. Patients entering the hospital will be screened with a temperature check and questioning;
3. To the extent possible, staggered starts to procedural areas will be implemented;
4. Caregivers will continue to exercise precautions as if they are COVID-19 positive (physical distancing and PPE utilization);
5. Aerosolizing procedures (e.g., intubation, nebulizer therapy) will be minimized and when required, a minimum number of caregivers will be present;
6. Air-exchange filters will be used liberally in anesthesia machines; and
7. Extra time will be offered for natural air exchange processes to occur.
