Waterfront hosts Roll For a Cure

In an effort to help out the Virginia Blue Ridge Affiliate of Susan G. Komen, an organization dedicated to raising awareness for breast cancer, volunteer Andrea Fansler held Roll For a Cure on Wednesday, Jan. 30 at the Waterfront Golf and Country Club.
At the event, participants had the opportunity to roll a large die and the number they roll determined their suggested donation amount.
“We are raising money for a cure, it’s for a great cause,” Fansler said. “What I love about this campaign is that 75 percent of the money stays in the community. It’s not just for research, it’s for the mother who can’t leave her kids at home to go get treatment.”
Fansler explained that the money is offered for accommodations such as babysitting, cab rides and other things other than just the cure itself.
Rolling a two on the die meant the suggested donation amount was $20, a three meant $30, a four meant $40, a five meant $50, a six meant $60 and a one meant $100.
Fansler said that last year she helped out with an event at the Waterfront club where $30,000 was raised. Fansler is a resident of Smith Mountain Lake, which is one of the localities covered by Komen.
“They asked me to do this,” Fansler said. “I’m helping with the event again this year so I said I would.”
In addition to Franklin County and Bedford County, other areas that Komen covers in Southwest Virginia include Alleghany, Amherst, Bath, Bland, Botetourt, Bristol City, Buena Vista City, Campbell, Carroll, Craig, Dickenson, Floyd, Giles, Grayson, Henry, Lee, Lexington City, Lynchburg City, Montgomery, Norton City, Patrick, Pittsylvania, Pulaski, Roanoke, Roanoke City, Rockbridge, Russell, Salem City, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington, Wise and Wythe.
“The support is beautiful,” Fansler said. “When you think about breast cancer, everybody has been touched. Some way, somehow, everybody has been touched by breast cancer and the support has been overwhelming.”
Komen’s organization is focused on identifying gaps in breast health care, reaching women through breast health education, and creating community awareness through events, an annual Race for the Cure, and support for the entire service area.
The organization’s mission is to save lives by meeting the most critical needs in communities and investing in breakthrough research to prevent and cure breast cancer.
“Numerous friends have been affected by breast cancer or have had breast cancer,” Fansler said. “I had one neighbor here earlier that just donated and she just went through it, and I have another two friends here that have had breast cancer.”
Fansler explained that everyone involved with the campaign had a campaign project. She thought about what she wanted to do and decided to have an event with the dice. She had a friend who let her borrow that big dice set.
Anyone interested in donating or helping out the cause can visit komenvablueridge.org/BigWigAndrea or contact the The Virginia Blue Ridge Affiliate of Susan G. Komen at (540) 400-8222.
“It just kind of morphed but it’s been a fantastic campaign,” Fansler said. “There is no age limit on this disease so it affects everyone.”
