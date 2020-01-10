Sheriff’s office makes girl’s wish come true

One little girl, part of an Operation Christmas Tree family, stated her “gift” this year was to have a deputy sheriff bring their car by and visit with her.
Just before Christmas, Franklin County Deputy Sheriff Morgan Funck made the wish come true. Deputy Funck stopped by the family’s home and not only visited with the one girl, but had an opportunity to see all of the children at the residence.
-For more information, see the Jan. 8 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
