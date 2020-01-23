Firefighters across Bedford County came together to battle a massive fire at the former Bedford Middle School that occurred in the early morning.
The fire was active for hours as firefighters pulled their resources together to extinguish the blaze on Longwood Ave. since 3 a.m. in cold weather.
According to the Responding Fire news page, a couple collapses in building were reported during the incident, but no one was injured.
Roadways around the scene were blocked and detours were provided. There were also reports of possible water pressure issues for Bedford residents due to the amount of water used to battle the fire.
The building has been vacant and was undergoing renovations to convert the former school for other uses.
According to reports, the school has been the target of vandalism in the recent past.
The cause for the fire is unknown at this time, and the incident is under investigation.
