It’s a new era for the restaurant located at 1617 Crystal Shore Drive in Moneta, which was once named Waller’s.
Long-time couple Ryan Walters and Jaclyn Westfall both teamed up to buy the restaurant, which was previously owned by Waller Perrow, and changed the name to Drifters.
But Walters and Westfall don’t see it as a new chapter; rather, they are continuing the tradition, which is why only the name will be changed.
“We have learned so much from Waller and the way he does business,” Westfall said. “He has always been a huge proponent of doing good business and integrity. We’re definitely the same, so we’re always going to be true to ourselves, do everything we can to serve the guest that come in here, and give them that same experience.”
The restaurant had its opening day June 20. There are around 21 returning staff members from last year, and the menu will still be the same.
