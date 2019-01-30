Bedford County Sheriff's Office adds to team

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office has welcomed a new member to the BCSO family. K-9 Dasa is teamed up with Deputy Sonny Daniels. The two completed a six-week course of training on Jan. 25 in Sharpsville, Penn. Dasa, a German Shepherd, is certified as a dual-purpose narcotics/patrol K-9 with the North American Police Work Dog Association. Dasa is a native of Czechoslovakia.
Daniels has been with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office for eight years. Prior to being selected for the K-9 handler position, he served as a corporal in the Field Operation’s Division.
Currently the sheriff's office has four K-9s. Dasa will be replacing another K-9 when he retires from service.
