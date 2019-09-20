WDBJ seeks the dismissal of a lawsuit brought forward by Vicki Gardner, the sole survivor of a shooting at Bridgewater Plaza in 2015. Gardner seeks $6 million in damages from the television station for its alleged negligence in hiring and retaining former WDBJ employee and gunman Vester Lee Flanagan, II.
In a demurrer filed Sept. 13 in Franklin County Circuit Court, WDBJ states that Gardner’s suit fails to support its claim that WDBJ was negligent as Flanagan’s employment with the television station was terminated more than two years before the shooting.
