On Thursday last week, the third installment of the PBS Prohibition Series was held at Westlake Cinema.
The event was sponsored by the by Westlake Cinema and The Willard Properties and presented by a partnership between the Franklin County Public Library System, the Blue Ridge Institute and Museum at Ferrum College, and Franklin County Tourism.
The program is related to the prohibition and the passage of the 18th amendment, due to the fact that this year marks the centennial or 100th anniversary of the passage.
“Prohibition gives us an opportunity to talk about all the different nuances of our nation’s relationship with alcohol,” Franklin County Library marketing and outreach coordinator Christine Arena said. “That goes into the temperance movement, the women’s suffrage movement and lots of other social changes.”
The film that was shown was the Ken Burns documentary “Prohibition,” which was shown in three two-hour segments, according to Arena. In total, the documentary is six hours long. The three parts of the film are entitled “A Nation of Drunkards,” “A Nation of Scofflaws” and “A Nation of Hypocrites.”
-For more information, see the Feb. 5 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.