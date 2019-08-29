Windy Gap Elementary School in Hardy has instituted a hygiene closet to help kids in need with basic sanitary necessities.
According to Windy Gap Principal Matt Brain, there are a number of students at the school who, on a temporary or a more consistent basis, lack necessities such as soap or toothpaste.
Brain has been the principal of Windy Gap Elementary School since 2015. In the last two or three years, Brain said there has been an increased need for such items.
The idea for a hygiene closet originated from an anonymous member of the Franklin County School Board who enlisted the help of Radford Baptist Church, Dwelling Place Christian Fellowship and the Sister Circle of Moneta to gather supplies.
“They are doing fantastic work for our kids,” Brain said.
