Verizon Wireless brought a request to the Bedford Planning Commission during its Oct. 15 meeting to construct an 80-foot-tall monopole tower on a property in Election District Two in Bedford County.
Verizon is seeking to expand and enhance its cellular coverage in the area, according to a document provided by the commission.
The special use permit will allow the construction of the tower with a four-foot lighting rod. The tower will have 12 panel antennas and associated components mounted on three sectors. The tower site is part of Verizon’s larger project that is geared toward expanding its network of services into areas of the county that currently have low to marginal levels of wireless coverage. It also will provide additional wireless network capacity by offloading the strains on existing sites that are currently overstressed with data traffic, according to the commission
-For more information, see the Oct. 23 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.