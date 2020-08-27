On August 25, 2020 at approximately 1230 a.m., Huddleston Market fell victim to a Breaking and Entering causing the business property damage and loss. Anyone with information or that can help identify the subjects are asked to Contact Investigator Maddox with the Bedford County Sheriff Office at 540-586-4800 ext. 4062 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or enter your tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app on your mobile device. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.00.
Bedford County Sheriff's Office need help identifying suspects involved with break-in
Most Popular
Articles
- Fall Break: SRHS seniors Kirtley, Jones lead by example on and off the gridiron
- Half a century on the job: Dudley Elementary School secretary serves 50 years
- Man wanted for armed robbery at Bedford County store
- Bedford County Sheriff's Office need help identifying suspects involved with break-in
- 23-year-old college student dies while wakeboarding on SML
- Protest on mail issue organized Saturday at post office in Hardy
- Harvester Performance Center postpones shows
- Booker T. Washington park increases visitor services
- Fall Break: Staunton River High School seniors Ferguson, Whittaker hope to serve it up one more time
- Franklin County Sheriff’s Office pursuing national accreditation
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.