On August 25, 2020 at approximately 1230 a.m., Huddleston Market fell victim to a Breaking and Entering causing the business property damage and loss. Anyone with information or that can help identify the subjects are asked to Contact Investigator Maddox with the Bedford County Sheriff Office at 540-586-4800 ext. 4062 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or enter your tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app on your mobile device. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.00.

