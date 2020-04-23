Franklin County has a new case of COVID-19, according to Nancy Bell.
Bell, who is the Population Health Manager & PIO of West Piedmont Health District, said the case involves a male in his 70's, who was exposed to the virus. He is currently hospitalized.
No other information is known yet.
FC currently has 17 cases, two of which are probable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.