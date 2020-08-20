August, summer’s hazy, crazy, lazy days’ last hurrah. I know because the days are subtly getting shorter, the weather is hot and humid and — gasp — school, in some form or another, looms right around the corner. The stores are filled with school supplies starting to sell out. Where did the time go?
I am of a generation where school didn’t start until after Labor Day, so this early return just doesn’t sit well. August was a lax time with flimsy schedules, sprinklers and drive-in movies.
School with its strict time schedule changes the lazy. With a bit of proactive, creative planning, one can prevent the crazy. Hazy, we are stuck with.
First it is time to counter the two summer “lates”: late to rise and late to sleep, which are about to come to an abrupt halt. That word “abrupt” is the problem. Planning ahead can help with this unpopular transition and the time to start is now.
Gradually bringing in a better ‘sleep’ schedule will help. Starting with changes in 15-minute increments every 2-3 days will make the transition easier. Bedtime routines with more slow, no “blue light specials” can help. Playing card or board games, reading or sharing thoughts about the day’s highlights help to refocus attention, interaction and quieting down.
It has been proven that using electronic devices with blue spectrum lighting can interfere with sleep cycles. More and more we are being reminded that inadequate sleep affects our mind, heath and body.
Next, one might want to think about organizing clothes. Check for things that fit, are appropriate, and are still liked before heading out for back to school clothes shopping. (If they don’t like it, kids won’t wear it.) Play a “game” of mixing and matching items.
How about those aforementioned school supplies. Little is left to guess work with teacher/grade issued lists. When I was a kid — I know back in the stone age — our big creative activity was making covers for our books, and supplies consisted of pens, pencils a ruler and a protractor (for making circle designs).
Organizing supplies in one place — a shoebox, plastic box, or drawer — so they don’t have to be searched for each night saves time, frustration and extra purchases.
While starting a new school year is exciting, it can also be daunting and anxiety producing. A visit to a new school, touring the building and maybe meeting the teacher can ease those jitters. Maybe even a dry run morning practice could get everyone “tuned up.”
How about health maintenance? Those sport physicals, immunizations, eye checks, dental checks and haircuts (OK, bathing practices, too) need tended to.
And while we are thinking about it, back-to-school safety — including driving, should be packed, too. It’s not rocket science — just a bit of an easy slide back into a more formal schedule. That’s taking good care of our kids!
