The Smith Mountain Lake Airport will expand after a 7-0 unanimous vote of approval by the Bedford County Board of Supervisors on July 27.
The Bedford County Planning Commission unanimously recommended the application to be sent to the board back in June.
The expansion will include five 1,760 square-foot hangars, one 3,780 square-foot hangar, one 2,880 square foot hangar, and a 2,000 square-foot terminal building.
Mohammed “Moe” Bazazan, general manager of the airport, said that immediate construction will begin with a 63-by-60 hangar building that’s 3,780 square feet. It will have no living space, no bathroom, no well and no septic — just storage for an airplane, according to Bazazan.
Bazazan also said that they “have an immediate need” as the airport has 20 people on the waiting list and operates a flight school. Currently, the airport can house 20 airplanes, and this plan will allow it to host 7 to 10 more airplanes.
