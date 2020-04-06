The Bedford County Board of Supervisors met Monday, March 23, to discuss solutions to a variety of issues.
One topic that was brought forth was to authorize contracts and related work for solid waste transfer and disposal improvements.
Passing by a vote of 7-0, the resolution allows the county administrator to execute a number of agreements with companies.
Examples include having an agreement with “Carter Machinery for a rubber tire loader to transfer solid waste, and an excavator to manage wood waste, scrap metal and miscellaneous facility projects.”
Another example is having an agreement with Price Building inc. “for the construction of transfer building push walls, leachate improvements, roof extension and siding.”
Board of Supervisors also passed another resolution, which stated that the board of supervisors accepted the 2019 State Homeland Security Program (SHSP) Special Operations Team Swiftwater Grant from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM).
With a grant reward total of $76,000, Bedford County plans to use the grant money to “purchase equipment needed to achieve compliance with the FEMA equipment list for swiftwater team deployments.”
Other resolutions that the board passed was authorizing the submission of an application for the VITA Text to 911 grant program and to also ratify the declaration of local emergency in Bedford County.
