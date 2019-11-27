On Saturday, the Virginia Dare Marina held an appreciation event for the first responders who responded to fire that occurred back in February. The event was an open house with free food including barbecue, hot dogs and chicken wings.
“We wanted to give back to the first responders who were on scene when the fire took place,” Owner Garret Meyer said. “We really wanted to thank them for coming out on a very cold night to do the best they could to put the fire out.”
Myer explained that he received the phone call about the fire at about 4:30 a.m. and had to come to the marina. When he arrived, he described the scene as all red.
-For more information, see the Nov. 27 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
