“Music to Warm Your Heart,” featuring The Ken Hitchcock-Sue Halloran Jazz Quintet, will provide an evening of Jazz and Broadway standards from the American Songbook on Saturday, Nov. 16. The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. at Trinity Ecumenical Parish, 40 Lakemount Drive, Moneta. Funds raised will be used to support scholarships for Franklin County High School students.
It began on the bandstand of the Red Parrot nightclub in New York City –the girl singer and a saxophone player in the big band. Before long, they realized that they shared two things: a love of music and love for each other. Between them, Sue and Ken have spent many decades in the music business in New York City and now here at Smith Mountain Lake.
At 17 years old, Sue was on the road performing while Ken was starting at Juilliard. They went on to multifaceted careers that included performing with all the leading jazz artists, including hundreds of recordings with major jazz, rock, R&B, pop groups, symphony orchestras and hundreds of radio and TV commercials.
