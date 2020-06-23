Officials with the Bobby Scruggs Charitable Foundation announced the winners of its scholarships for 2020, which includes a Franklin County High School graduate.
The $1,000 scholarships, which memorialize long-time NASCAR official and Roanoke resident James R. “Bobby” Scruggs, are awarded to young men and women pursuing careers in motorsports and related industries, as well as to interns working for Motor Racing Outreach and Wake Forest University Research Center. Scruggs lost his 13-year battle with cancer in 2005.
BSC Foundation scholarship winners for 2020 include Elijah R. Boyd from Franklin County High School, attending UVA Wise and studying computer science.
Since its inception, the foundation has awarded 115 scholarships to students at 26 high schools in Southwest Virginia. It also has supported 15 interns for MRO Children’s Ministry.
“The legacy of Bobby Scruggs continues through these students as they receive assistance to go into the world and motorsports,” said Dr. Jackie Scruggs Taylor, Scruggs’ widow and BSC Foundation president. “The NASCAR family has been very supportive, and we look forward to continuing to assist students in the future.”
For additional information, visit bsmfoundation.org or contact Dr. Jackie Scruggs Taylor at (540) 525-5555.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view articles in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.