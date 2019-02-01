The Westlake branch of the Franklin County Public Library is taking pre-registrations for a free, four-session course on how to write short stories.
The course is taught by Prof. Cameron MacKenzie, Ph.D., an adjunct instructor of English at Ferrum College. His work has been nominated for a Pushcart Prize and has appeared in “Able Muse,” “The Rumpus,” “Solstice,” and “The Michigan Quarterly Review,” among other places. His novel “The Beginning of His Excellent & Eventful Career” was published in 2018 by MadHat Press. His collection of essays, “Badiou and American Modernist Poetics,” was published in 2018 by Palgrave Macmillan.
Students will learn how to determine subject, setting and theme; hone narrative voice; and publish or disseminate a polished short story. Coursework will include assigned reading, analyzing pieces by professional writers and writing in between sessions. Students’ drafts will be critiqued along the way by fellow participants and the instructor.
The course will be held March 7, 14, 20 and 28, from 3-4:20 p.m. at the Westlake branch of the Franklin County Public Library. Snow dates are April 4 and 11 from 3-4:20 p.m.
The course is suitable for beginners, amateurs and professional writers, ages 18 and older. There is no cost to participate. All sessions must be attended. Space is limited and pre-registration is required. To pre-register, call (540) 438-3098 option 2.
The course is sponsored by the Friends of Westlake Library. For more information, call Westlake Branch Director Joesephine Clarke at (540) 483-3098, option 2.
The Westlake branch of the Franklin County Public Library is located at 84 Westlake Road, #109, Hardy.
