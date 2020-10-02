Officials with the Franklin County Parks and Recreation and the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce (SMLRCC) announced a new Waid Park Sprint Enduro and VA Short Track XC championship race. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 17, at Waid Park in Rocky Mount. Preregistration is required and open online at www.bikereg.com/waidenduro.
“We are very excited to bring this new recreational event to Franklin County and the mountain bike racing community,” stated Parks and Recreation Director Paul Chapman. “This also serves as Franklin County’s contribution to a re-imagined and socially-distanced Go Fest weekend.”
COVID-19 measures will be implemented to ensure state guidelines are maintained throughout race day. The event will be limited to 100 riders and not exceed 250 total in attendance. The presenting sponsor is the Town of Rocky Mount.
A beverage garden with prepackaged food along with free bike events for kids planned on Franklin County’s new skills challenge loop are among the non-racing activities. Registration includes a custom logo T-shirt sponsored by Virginia’s Blue Ridge and a neck buff.
The day will start at 9 a.m. with a “fast and furious” short track cross country race on the Shinerunner trail. Jumps, berms, balance features and two stiff climbs pack a lot of action into a short event. Race distances will range from either 2.5 or 5 miles. The short track race is sanctioned under USA Cycling, requiring a $10 one-day license, which is available for purchase online.
The main event is the inaugural Waid Park Sprint Enduro. Competitors can expect at least four stages utilizing the newest and most progressive features built in the Waid Park trail network featuring rock gardens, man-made jumps and sections with fast back-to-back corners.
Timing will be manually operated via Webscorer Pro. No USAC license is needed for this event.
The events schedule is as follows:
• 9-10 a.m. — Short Track XC (Cross Country) mountain bike race
• 10:30-10:45 a.m. — Kids Skills Loop Race
• 11 a.m. — Welcome and Introduction
• 11:15 a.m. -1 p.m. — Short 6 Enduro
• 2 p.m. — Awards Ceremony
“As a regional chamber, our mission is to grow business, promote tourism and strengthen the social and economic environment in the counties we serve,” stated Executive Director Christopher Finley. “In partnership with the Franklin County Parks and Recreation, we are committed to providing an awesome racing experience and competitive challenge at this beautiful 500-acre park.”
