Discounted tickets for the 31st Annual Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival are now on sale online and at retail locations around the region.
Organized by the SML Regional Chamber of Commerce, the festival is the area’s largest and most popular annual event, regularly drawing more than 11,000 to the lake’s shores.
This year’s festival will take place Sept. 28 and 29 on property adjacent to Crazy Horse Marina in Franklin County.
“By purchasing in advance, early birds can save $10 per ticket,” said Cheryl Ward, the Chamber’s interim executive director. “And this year’s event is loaded with great wineries, vendors and entertainment.”
Tickets are $26 in advance for tasters and $16 for non-tasters. They may be used either Saturday or Sunday.
In addition to 30 Virginia wineries, festival visitors can peruse the booths of 80-plus quality artisans, and enjoy food from a variety of vendors. A limited number of craft breweries and distilleries are also expected to take part.
Both days will feature live music with plenty of room for dancing. On Saturday, local musicians Tate Tuck and Friends will be the opening act, followed by Weird Science playing favorites from the 1980s. Sunday will feature the winner of this year’s Lyrics on the Lake competition opening for Mended Fences, an energetic group that performs country, rock, pop and R&B.
Ward said reservations also are open for those interested in renting private “shade chalets” or visiting the VIP Lounge.
“The chalets are perfect for large groups and corporate events, as well as those who just want a dedicated spot to hang out with family and friends,” said Ward, noting the tents come in three sizes starting at $600. “All include tasting and non-tasting tickets, banquet tables, cocktail tables and signage in a private, fenced-in area. There are a limited number of these available each day so those interested should make reservations soon.”
A limited number of VIP Lounge tickets ($126 each) also are on sale. Good for one day, the tickets include admission to the festival, as well as a private, shaded pavilion area with comfortable seating, fine catered dining, wine and beer, and access to deluxe restroom facilities.
All tickets may be purchased securely online at visitsmithmountainlake.com/sml-wine-festival. Basic taster and non-taster tickets may be purchased in person at the following locations:
- Smith Mountain Lake Visitors Center at Bridgewater Plaza
- Bedford Visitors Center
- Kroger in Rocky Mount, Bonsack, Brambleton, Cave Spring, Botetourt, Tanglewood, Forest, Timberlake, Towers, Vinton, Westlake and Salem
Sponsorship applications, as well as applications for wineries, food vendors and craft vendors, may be downloaded at visitsmithmountainlake.com/sml-wine-festival.
“Proceeds from the Wine Festival make it possible for the Chamber to support a wide variety of programs designed to promote business in the lake region,” Ward said. “We greatly appreciate the businesses, locals and visitors who make this event such a success each year.”
For more information, log on to visitsmithmountainlake.com/sml-wine-festival or contact Laura Moritz at 540-721-1203 or Lmoritz@visitsmithmountainlake.com.
