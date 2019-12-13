The SML Model Railroad Group’s annual Charity Chug model train open house, benefiting Lake Christian Ministries’ “A Child’s Christmas,” will return for its 12th consecutive year on Saturday with a display at Trinity Ecumenical Parish (TEP) plus three home layouts to visit.
“We’ve come to count on a generous contribution from the annual Charity Chug to enable our critical last-minute shopping,” said Lynda Imirie, who has organized Lake Christian Ministries’ “A Child’s Christmas” effort for the past 22 years. “For many area families, the gifts from LCM are all their kids receive on Christmas morning.”
Over its 11-year history, the SML Model Railroad Group’s annual model train open house has contributed over $25,000 to “A Child’s Christmas.” Last year alone, the first time operating layouts and other displays were consolidated at Trinity Ecumenical Parish, more than $4,000 was raised.
-For more information, see the Dec. 11 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
