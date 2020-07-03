The Franklin County Public Library announced that the Rocky Mount and Westlake locations have reopened to the public on a limited schedule.
As of June 23, the Rocky Mount and Westlake buildings are open Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Curbside pickup service continues at both locations on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The library urges the public using library facilities to follow the COVID-19 public health recommendations by the Virginia Governor’s office, the Virginia Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). The library emphasized two high-priority recommendations:
• Visitors are asked to stay at least six feet (about two arms’ length) from other people when inside the library.
• Visitors are asked to bring and wear a face covering or mask when inside the library. The CDC advises wearing cloth face coverings in public settings to help control spreading COVID-19. If receiving any one-on-one assistance from staff, such as computer help, staff will ask the person to wear a mask or face covering. The library does not have a supply of masks or face coverings to give to the public, so library patrons are asked to bring one. Learn how to make a face covering at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html.
In addition to the physical distancing and face covering recommendations, the library implemented several other safety and health protocols, and made the following changes:
• In-person gatherings of more than 50 individuals are prohibited. Visitors are asked to try to keep time in the building to a half hour or less and may be asked to limit their visit to accommodate people waiting to use the library.
• Library facilities are not open for meetings or gatherings of book clubs or other groups. In addition, the library is unable to accept new meeting room reservations at this time.
• A limited number of public computers are available for 30 minutes per user. Physical distancing and disinfecting requirements have reduced availability.
• Late fees will resume starting July 1.
• All in-person classes, events and programs, including story hours, toddler times and all other programs for children and adults are canceled this summer.
• The Bookmobile will not operate this summer.
• The library will hold its children’s and adults’ summer reading challenges—with prizes. More details will be revealed at a later date.
• At the Rocky Mount location, the library will offer a dedicated computer for members of the public to complete the 2020 Census. Census counts affect the amount of federal funding given to Franklin County for many vital services, including hospitals, fire departments, unemployment insurance and the library. The library has made it easy for the public to complete the Census quickly and privately.
• Reservations will be taken for book club kits. Peruse titles at: https://fcbookclubkit.wordpress.co.
• The library will continue to provide an array of free online resources and help patrons learn how to use them. Digital offerings, available at https://library.franklincountyva.gov/172/e-Resources, include: 500-plus online classes, many offering CEUs; learn-a-new-language resources; legal forms; thousands of e-books, e-audiobooks and e-magazines; and career development and job networking tools.
• Library patrons may use book drops to return items. The Rocky Mount book drop is available at any time. Westlake’s book drop is open Monday to Friday only (it is closed and locked on weekends).
The main library is located at 355 Franklin St, Rocky Mount, and the Westlake branch location is at 84 Westlake Road, #109, Hardy. For more information, call (540) 483-3098 to reach the library system and select option 1 for the Rocky Mount location and option 2 for the Westlake branch.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view articles in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.