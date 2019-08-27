A project to increase safety at the intersection of Route 122 and Hardy Road is still moving forward.
Meanwhile, another fatality occurred Aug. 13 at the intersection when a 24-year-old woman traveling east on Hardy Road failed to yield the right of way at the intersection and was struck by a passing vehicle.
According to Virginia Department of Transportation spokesman Jason Bond, the right-of-way acquisition phase has been completed, and “final details are being wrapped up to get the project ready to be advertised in December for contractors to bid.”
The $2.7 million project involves constructing an eastbound left-turn lane from Route 122 (Booker T Washington Highway) onto Hardy Road (Route 636), extending the existing westbound right turn lane from Route 122 onto Hardy Road and widening the shoulders.
