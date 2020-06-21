For more than 20 years, the Bethlehem United Methodist Men’s group in Moneta has roasted and packed more than 250,000 jars of peanuts with all profits going to local charities. Fortunately, the group’s inventory in the “Nut House” has carried sales through the current COVID-19 situation although stocks were getting low. Using proper measures, the cooking team resumed their duties after standing down for more than two months. Recently, these members processed 55 cases of peanuts.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view articles in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.