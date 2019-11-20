The Franklin County Planning Commission at its Nov. 12 meeting discussed applications for two special-use permits and postponed a third one because the applicant failed to pay legal notice.
The first was a request from Westlake Apartment Homes LLC to amend conditions of a permit that was previously approved regarding a property located in the Gills Creek District, within the Westlake Village Center Overlay District.
Westlake Apartments, according to the commission, is hoping to construct multi-family dwellings because it has purchased new land since the first permit was approved.
-For more information, see the Nov. 20 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
