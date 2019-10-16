Numerous changes to the Franklin County Zoning Ordinance, including the creation of two new zoning districts in the Westlake area, have been panned by the Franklin County Planning Commission.
During its work session Oct. 8, the commission was set to discuss proposed amendments to the zoning ordinance that included the creation of a new Rural Residential zoning district and a new Corridor Business District. The two new districts would only be located in the Westlake Village Center Overlay District.
The Rural Residential (R-R) district was set to replace A-1 agricultural zoning in the area while a certain number of commercial properties would have changed to the more limited-use Corridor Business district. The proposed changes were an effort to implement recommendations in the Westlake-Hales Ford Area Plan, a document that was adopted by the Franklin County Board of Supervisors in 2016.
Last month, commissioners expressed concerns with how residents were notified about the proposed changes and the impact on property owners whose land is currently zoned A-1. At that meeting, the planning commission voted to hold a work session to allow further discussion about the changes.
-For more information, see the Oct. 16 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.