Westlake Plaza hosted the annual National Night Out campaign, put on by the Franklin County Sheriff’s office last week on Tuesday, August 6. The event, according to its website at natw.org, is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer and more caring places to live.
It enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.
According to Franklin County Sheriff Bill Overton, this is the third year that the FSO has held National Night Out in the parking lot of Westlake Plaza on Booker T. Washington Highway. The Rocky Mount Police Department, Bedford Sheriff’s Office and Bedford Police Department all held events for National Night Out and various locations in the area as well.
“This is about community awareness,” Overton said. “We’re letting the community know that we certainly need their help. Citizens can help us by being eyes and ears for us out in the community because we can’t be everywhere all the time, so we need them to help assist us.”
-For more information, see the August 14 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
(0) comments
