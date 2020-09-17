After having a successful Fourth of July Float-In concert on July 4, Gills Creek Marina, located at 790 Fox Chase Road in Wirtz, decided to host another one on Labor Day weekend.
The concert audience included people on their boats, sitting on the docks, and even fishing or performing other lake activities.
The event held July 4 was to help raise money for Usher Syndrome, which is a rare genetic disorder that can cause deafness and, in some cases, blindness. The latest concert was to help raise money for the Smith Mountain Lake Marine Fire & Rescue.
Jerry Godsey, who helps run Gills Creek Marina, said that he and his wife wanted to find a way to celebrate these important holidays while still practicing social distancing, and that’s how the float-in was created. They decided in June that they wanted to try this after seeing lots of events and fireworks getting canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We worked with the county and the health department, and they gave us permission to do a float-in,” Godsey said.
He said there were around 200 boats for the event back in July, and that it was an “incredible” day.
Godsey also said that small boats had family for the most part, which means they were allowed to be together on the boat. The boats also were spread apart, and they also had seating spread out on the docks.
The same happened at the Labor Day event, with boats lining up on the lake and people coming in to sit on the docks to listen to local band Five Shades of Gray, which played rock songs from the ’60s and up.
Godsey noted that because of the success and popularity of the float-in, these events will now be yearly, and they are aiming to hold them during the holidays in the summer season.
“We’re going to do the Fourth of July, Memorial Day and Labor Day,” Godsey said.
He said they also might hold one for a special occasion, but the main ones will be holiday-oriented and will have a charity for donations.
“The money we raise goes straight to the charity the event will sponsor,” Godsey said.
