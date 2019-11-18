Schuch announces resignation at meeting

It was announced in Thursday’s school board meeting by School Superintendent Doug Schuch that he would be resigning when his contract expires on June, 30 2021. He said that his reason for announcing it early is because he wanted the board to have plenty of time to find a replacement.
“I will remain committed to leading this school division until my final day on the job,” Schuch said. “I also will pledge my personal support for doing as much or as little as the board may request in facilitating the transition of leadership.”
Schuch also stated that serving Bedford’s learners, their families and the community has been an honor and a blessing for him. He didn’t give a clear reason as to why he’s choosing to resign, but said he’s unsure what will come next for him. He’s served as the superintendent in Bedford County since 2009.
“I’ve walked this journey simultaneously as both superintendent and as the father of two recent Bedford County graduates,” Schuch said. “Both of them received an amazing education from some of the best teachers and support staff that anyone could imagine.”
During Schuch’s time as superintendent, he has also served with 19 different school board members.
“I don’t just want to thank them for their support for me as superintendent,” Schuch said. “I also want to thank them for our collective work in being future focused for the benefit of our learners. Additionally I want to recognize the tireless efforts of our Bedford County teachers, support staff and administrators for their service and sacrifice on behalf of the young learners of Bedford County.”
-For more information, see the upcoming Nov. 20 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
