Emory & Henry College (E&H) and the Old Dominion Athletic Conference announced that 132 E&H student-athletes from the college’s 20 NCAA Division III sports have earned ODAC All-Academic Team honors for the 2019-20 academic year, including one from Hardy and two from Rocky Mount.
Eligibility for the ODAC All-Academic Team is open to any student-athlete that competes in an E&H varsity sport, regardless of academic class. He or she must achieve at least a 3.25 grade point average for the year to be considered.
Students from the region named to the conference academic team include:
• Elijah Vieira of Hardy — football
• Amber Altice of Rocky Mount — women’s soccer
• Cameron Mullins of Rocky Mount — baseball
Located in the Highlands of Virginia, Emory & Henry College has devoted itself since 1836 to the belief that education can have a transformative effect on an individual, a place and ultimately the wider world.
Emory & Henry College is consistently ranked among the nation’s best private liberal arts institutions. The college’s many accolades include the Presidential Award for Service Learning, the highest national recognition for community service and service learning; top tier recognition in Washington Monthly, USA Today and Newsweek; and being listed among the top 40 schools in Colleges that Change Lives.
