Bedford County Public Schools will be getting additional aid from the second round of CARES Act that was designated to them by the Board of Supervisors at their latest meeting on September 14. $1.5 million was designated to the school division in round 2 of the CARES Act to help out with the HVAC systems that need replacing at Huddleston and Moneta Elementary Schools.
“I’m most appreciative of the supervisors for prioritizing these two projects. They’re much needed and they’ve been on our CIP for a while,” District 2 representative Jason Johnson said.
Their potentially could be a third round coming to the school board according to the Bedford County school’s chief operations officer, Mac Duis, who said the board was open for providing additional CARES Act money for other projects that the school system may need that qualify under the CARES Act funding.
In response to that, the school board organized a list of their top five capital improvement projects. The list includes:
Replace HVAC system at Big Island Elementary - $600,000
Replace HVAC system at Forest Elementary - $800,000
Duct cleaning for all schools - $810,000
Air filters - $250,000
Replacing 20-30 year old carpet with vinyl tile - $450,000
