This year marks the 30th anniversary for the Smith Mountain Lake Water Safety Council, which was one of the things discussed at the Feb. 5 regular meeting.
Council Chair Patrick Massa asked the council if there should be a celebration for the occasion. While the people in attendance at the meeting know about the council and the role it plays at Smith Mountain Lake, not everyone in the lake area does. Currently there are not any plans for a big celebration.
It also was mentioned at the meeting that there would again be a booth representing the Smith Mountain Lake Association at the boat show in Roanoke at the Berglund Center later this month.
-For more information, see the Feb. 12 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
