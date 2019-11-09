The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for a Michael Alexander Brown, 22, with a last known address of Woodthrush Cir. in Hardy. He is a person of interest in a homicide case.
Today at approximately 12 p.m., the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting call on Woodthrush Circle in the Hardy community of Franklin County.
The call was placed by a family member that found the home owner deceased at the scene.
Anyone coming in to contact with Brown should use extreme caution and notify local law enforcement immediately. He is described as the following:
Race: White
Height: 6’ 00”
Weight: 145 lbs.
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Brown owns a 1976 Cadillac which is white in color. There are no license plates registered to Michael and his direction of travel is currently unknown.
The case is currently under investigation, and additional information will be provided as soon as it becomes available.
Anyone with information on this homicide or the location of Michael Alexander Brown is urged to contact Sgt. Nolen at (540) 483-6662.
