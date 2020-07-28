Bobby Bays is the latest finalist in the Lyrics on the Lake Open Mic Competition. The 17 year old from Bedford has been playing the guitar since the age of three, and he showed that ability last Wednesday night.
This series of Open Mic Competitions will include only one more Wednesday night session today, July 29, at Mango’s Bar and Grill at Bridgewater Plaza in Moneta.
The five weekly winners of this series will then compete against each other on Aug. 5 for a grand prize, which includes $250, a performance at the Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival and a berth in next year’s Lyrics on the Lake Songwriters Festival.
On-site registration for the competition will begin at 7:30 p.m. and competition will start at 8 p.m. There is no fee to compete and no cover charge for the audience to attend.
A new series of Open Mic Talent Competitions will begin at Mango’s on Aug. 12 and will run for seven weeks. It, too, will award a $250 cash prize, a performance at the Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival and a spot in next year’s Lyrics on the Lake Songwriters Festival.
This event raises money each year for charity, the primary beneficiary being the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in Roanoke and Lynchburg, through the Musicpreneur Storehouse Foundation.
