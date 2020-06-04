For the first time in the history of the National D-Day Memorial, guests will not be on site to commemorate the anniversary of D-Day due to restrictions and guidelines associated with Covid-19. This was a difficult but necessary decision. For the safety of our veterans and visitors, the Foundation felt it would be best to host our 76th anniversary commemoration event virtually.
Recorded on location at the Memorial, the event will premiere this Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. EST on the National D-Day Memorial's Facebook page and at www.dday.org. The Foundation enlisted the talents of multi award-winning videographer and editor Ryan Anderson to create a fitting tribute to the valor, fidelity, and sacrifice of those who secured freedom from Nazi tyranny 76 years ago. This format has proved successful in helping the Foundation achieve our educational mission during this unprecedented time with our Memorial Day virtual program receiving more than seven thousand online views to date, a number more than four times the typical Memorial Day ceremony attendance.
Additionally, the Memorial is partnering with the County of Bedford and local churches to participate in a global remembrance of June 6, 1944. At 12:44 p.m. EST, the bells of the Bedford County Courthouse and churches throughout Bedford will ring 20 times - once for each "Bedford Boy" killed on D-Day. The bells in Bedford will ring synchronously with bells ringing across Normandy, France at 6:44 p.m. CEST (Normandy time).
The Foundation thanks its 2020 Memorial Day sponsors: Bank of the James, Bison Printing, Central Virginia Federal Credit Union, Destination Bedford, Elbit Systems, Fostek Corporation, Framatome, and Member One Federal Credit Union. Funding has been provided by Virginia Humanities and the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act economic stabilization plan of 2020.
