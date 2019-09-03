The Virginia State Police is investigating a motorcycle crash that resulted in two fatalities. The crash occurred Sunday at 10:35 p.m. on Route 739, two-tenths of a mile east of Route 986 in Franklin County.
According to the state police, a 2007 Kawasaki Ninja was traveling east on Route 739 when it ran off the right side of the roadway. The motorcycle ran down an embankment into a ditch and caught fire.
The driver of the Kawasaki, Jesse Mackinley Stapleton, 25, of Rocky Mount, was wearing a helmet and died at the scene. The passenger, Rodney Calvin Craighead, Jr., 19, of Lynchburg, was not wearing a helmet and also died at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.