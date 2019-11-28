MKB Realtors at Smith Mountain Lake held an open house last week. The office, located at Bridgewater Plaza, previously was known as Lake & Land Realty.
“It is an honor and privilege to now be a part of this community,” said Kit Hale, MKB Realtors principal broker and managing partner.
Hale said an announcement was made in late August that Lake and Land was acquired by MKB Realtors, a 47-year-old firm whose main office is located in Roanoke. Hale said he believes Dexter Rakes, the managing broker of Lake and Land Realty, was attracted to MKB because the companies’ cultures were similar. Negotiations between the two firms took place for about a year, Hale said.
“We’re both independent real estate companies,” he added.
-For more information, see the Nov. 27 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
