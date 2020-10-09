In its regular monthly meeting Thursday, the Bedford County School Board discussed a potential future redistricting of the county’s elementary schools to alleviate overcrowding in schools located in high population growth areas.
Supervisor of Testing and Demographic Planning Mark Blankenship presented data and a potential redistricting plan to the board, which had requested during its March 5 meeting for staff to investigate this issue. Working with projected 2020-21 enrollment figures calculated last December, he showed that several schools, mostly in the eastern part of the county, are approaching capacity.
Factored into the situation is projected population growth of various school zones and planned new housing, as well as transportation of redistricted students.
Forest Elementary, New London Academy and Otter River Elementary are all approaching capacity, with school populations at 89, 95, and 88 percent of capacity, respectively. Thomas Jefferson Elementary, also in a populous area in Forest, has already seen its attendance zone growth spurt and is not expected to hit capacity in the next five years.
The plan involves moving students out of some schools and into others. While Blankenship presented numbers of students to be moved, the figures were working numbers and not finalized. The current COVID-19-era situation — with some students shuffled to different buildings (grades 7-12 in high school buildings and 4-6 in middle school buildings), along with many families opting for online education — has clouded the current enrollment figures.
As board member Dr. John Hicks pointed out, “we don’t know what our numbers will be; we don’t know how many online students will want to come back” after the coronavirus special measures.
The board did not vote on redistricting at this Oct. 8 meeting. Members and district staff speaking on the matter agreed that the issue needs to be explored, but actual decisions will have to wait until school assignments return to normal. “We’re tracking population changes in the county. When the time comes, we’ll be ready to move on it,” Blankenship stated.
Read more in the next week's issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view articles in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.