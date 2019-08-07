Brinn Black, who helped create Lyrics On The Lake, an annual, multi-day festival held at Smith Mountain Lake, recently released her newest music video, 72’s.
The piece was directed by Cory Brandon Clay (Carrie Underwood, Lady Antebellum, Keith Urban, CMA Fest, CMT) and edited by Jake Bonham for The Jukebox Romeos.
The concept was crafted by Clay and Black, and the two old friends found a unique synergy in the process that carried them through filming and post-production. For Black, the entire experience was magical.
“From the super bloom to the utter devastation left by the wildfires, it was like a cosmic metaphor for the song and the relationship that inspired it,” she noted. “And all of the quirky connections — from my friend Louis who works at a rental car company, to the last-minute invitation to film at the Circle Bar (one of Cory’s contacts), to finding Ben Oakes (who reminded me of my ex), the sometimes-smoking, tattooed actor we met via social media — everything just fell into place like it was meant to be. Cory went above and beyond as DP, literally risking his life as he hung out the back of an SUV or sat on the back of the convertible with the top down on the Pacific Coast Highway. And he taught me so much about the process; he is absolutely brilliant. Jake Bonham deserves a shout out as well — as second camera and for his overall vision and input throughout, plus his idea to shoot the argument on the bridge. That unplanned sequence turned out to be a pivotal moment in the clip.”
