In a 6-1 vote, the Franklin County Board of Supervisors approved to have the issue of the confederate monument, which is located at the courthouse, to be settled on a referendum.
The only one who opposed the referendum vote was Blackwater District Supervisor Ronald Mitchell, who says he doesn’t want the statue to be moved, but to have good dialogue.
“Statue stays right where it’s at, I want to make sure I am clear on that, but I’ve heard everyone that has spoken tonight, their voices deserve to be heard on what we can do for equality,” Mitchell said. “A referendum does not give us equality in Franklin County,” he added.
