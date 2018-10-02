Voter registration deadline approaches in local counties

Registrar’s offices in Bedford and Franklin counties are gearing up for the upcoming midterm elections.

The last day to register to vote is Monday, Oct. 15. Election day is Nov. 6.

In Bedford County, there are 56,559 registered voters, Bedford County General Registrar Barbara Gunter said last week in an email.

Voters in Bedford County can expect to see a change this year in the location of voting precincts with the addition of one precinct -- Forest Fire Station No. 2 — and the relocation of a precinct from the Forest Youth Athletic Association to The Well Church.

“If voters do not have their voter information notice and are not sure where they vote, they should contact our office prior to election day,” Gunter said.

Voter turnout in Bedford County in the 2014 midterm elections was 45.7 percent.

According to Gunter, the Bedford County Registrar’s Office is seeing a slight increase in the volume of early absentee voters so far this year.

There were 36,138 registered voters in Franklin County as of Sept. 26, Franklin County Director of Elections Kay Chitwood said in an email.

The level of voter registration is comparable to similar elections, she said.

During the midterm elections of 2014, there were 35,287 registered voters in Franklin County but the number of voters was 15,801.

Voter registration in Franklin County

According to Chitwood, Franklin County voters can pick up voter registration forms at multiple places around the county including the Franklin County Voter Registration Office at 1255 Franklin Street, Suite 106 in Rocky Mount.

Mail-in Virginia voter registration applications are available at each of the post offices in Franklin County, Franklin County Public Library, Franklin County High School, STEP Inc., DMV, Department of Social Services and Department of Health.

Citizens also can visit the Virginia Department of Elections website at www.elections.virginia.gov

Voter registration in Bedford County

According to Gunter, citizens may register in person at the Voter Registration Office at 321 North Bridge Street, Suite 200, Bedford, or any state agency during their normal business hours, such as the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, Social Services, and Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.

Voters with a DMV-issued identification may register on-line at the citizen portal of the Department of Elections website at www.elections.virginia.gov. Citizens may call the Voter Registrar’s office at (540) 586-7649 and request an application be mailed to their home. Registered voters who have had no change in their name or address do not need to re-register, Gunter said.

The Bedford County Registrar’s Office is in the process of training new Officers of Election “and are always happy to have citizens decide to serve in that capacity,” Gunter said.

People interested in serving as an elections officer can contact the Registrar’s Office to be scheduled for the next training.

On the ballot

Bedford County

United States Senate

Corey A. Stewart (R)

Timothy M. Kaine (D)

Matt J. Waters (L)

House of Representatives - 5th District

Denver L. Riggleman, III (R)

Leslie C. Cockburn (D)

House of Representatives - 6th District

Ben L. Cline (R)

Jennifer Lynn Lewis (D)

County Treasurer Special Election

Kim J. Snow

Bedford Town Council

Darren Shoen

Bruce Erik Hartwick

Steve C. Rush

Robert T. “Bob” Wandrei

Franklin County

United States Senate

Corey A. Stewart (R)

Timothy M. Kaine (D)

Matt J. Waters (L)

House of Representatives - 5th District

Denver L. Riggleman, III (R)

Leslie C. Cockburn (D)

Proposed amendments to Virginia Constitution:

Question: Should a county, city, or town be authorized to provide a partial tax exemption for real property that is subject to recurrent flooding, if flooding resiliency improvements have been made on the property?

Question: Shall the real property tax exemption for a primary residence that is currently provided to the surviving spouses of veterans who had a one hundred percent service-connected, permanent, and total disability be amended to allow the surviving spouse to move to a different primary residence and still claim the exemption?