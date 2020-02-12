Pittsylvania County has installed video cameras at various locations where illegal dumping has been an issue, especially near Smith Mountain Lake.
According to Deputy County Administrator Richard Hicks, at the 21 sites where a convenience center is located, people have been disposing of things like tires; brush and limbs; construction debris from contractors and large items such as couches of the dumpster.
The northern end of the county, near Smith Mountain Lake, was where many of these issues were occurring. So far, 14 cameras have been installed at the sites around the county.
“Those are some of the issues we were dealing with,” Hicks said. “At a number of our sites, where we border other counties, we get a lot of non-county residents using the sites. Since our citizens pay a solid waste fee, they don’t like seeing people using them for free.”
Hicks explained that anyone caught dumping waste illegally is fined $50. To properly dispose of waste at the landfill, the cost is $42 per ton.
