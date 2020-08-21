On Thursday, August 20, 2020, Laker’s Store, located at 10999 Moneta Road in Bedford County, was the victim of an armed robbery. A white male, approximately 5’5” to 5’10”, wearing black pants, long-sleeved blue shirt with blue bandana cover his face entered the store and demanded money. The suspect is wearing a distinctive red and black hat. The suspect obtained the money and fled in a possible grey, 4-door vehicle. Bedford County Deputies, along with Troopers from the Virginia State Police, conducted a canvass and a search of the area and are following up on leads.
Anyone with information on this crime can call the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or enter your tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app on your mobile device. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.00.
