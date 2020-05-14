The Franklin County Board of Supervisors met Monday, May 4, to discuss the budget for fiscal 2021.
When discussing the budget, the board looked at how the projected numbers were going to look prior to COVID-19. It showed some promise. Franklin County was looking at an increase in discretionary revenue of 4.43 percent, which results in $3.1 million. They also were projecting a 5 percent increase from reassessments, and personal property showed an adequate increase of 3-4 percent.
Franklin County Administrator Chris Withlow then showed the board the projected budget for the 2021 fiscal year during COVID-19 and said it’s “very difficult” to estimate that.
