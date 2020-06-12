The Willard Companies’ May 30 food drive was held to benefit Lake Christian Ministries’ (LCM) emergency food pantry services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
With help from the Smith Mountain Lake community, LCM collected 1,476 lbs. of food, nearly double the amount collected in April.
The final two food drives will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 27 and July 25 in the parking lot of Smith Mountain Building Supply in Westlake.
Items on the wish list for June 27 are boxed macaroni and cheese, boxed pasta and canned pasta sauce.
LCM volunteers wearing masks and gloves will be on site to move items from donors’ trunks to the LCM van.
