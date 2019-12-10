Bedford declared 2nd Amendment sanctuary

The Bedford County Board of Supervisors, in front a full auditorium at Liberty High School and after hearing from numerous speakers, voted Monday night to declare Bedford County as a Second Amendment sanctuary, meaning that the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office will not enforce any of the gun control laws made by the state government that could be considered a violation of the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution.
The soon-to-be Bedford County Sheriff Mike Miller was the first to speak to the board at the meeting.
“When I was young boy, one of the things I could remember more than anything was going hunting with my dad,” Miller said. “Our history in Bedford County goes a long way with our hunting and our fishing. We don’t need that to be stepped on.”
Miller stated that as the sheriff of Bedford County, he believes many of the gun control mandates being pushed by the governor’s office to be unenforceable because they violate the constitutional guarantees to all of the citizens of the country.
“These recommended enforcement methods put the lives of our officers in greater danger than they are already in,” Miller said. “I am unwilling to do that based on mandates that are yet to be measured against this country’s constitutional guarantees. I, along with all of my deputies, took an oath to support and defend our nation’s Constitution, and that is exactly what we are going to do.”
-For more information, see the Dec. 11 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
