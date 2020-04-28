The Smith Mountain Arts Council announced that the Franklin County Junior Appalachian Musicians (JAM) program is the recipient of a Wayne Henderson Music Festival Scholarship in the amount of $1,000.
The Wayne C. Henderson Music Festival and Guitar Competition was established in 1995 and is named in honor of renowned musician and instrument maker Wayne Henderson, a National Heritage Award Winner who has performed around the world. Held each June, the festival features some of the region’s finest traditional musicians.
The Franklin County JAM program, now in its sixth year, offers students in grades 4-9 instruction in fiddle, banjo, mandolin and guitar, with weekly classes and opportunities to perform and play with other students. Jim Mullens, program director of the Franklin County JAM, is appreciative of the festival’s support, noting that it helps to defray the costs of the music lessons.
The Wayne Henderson Music Festival Scholarship awards both individual students and groups. Awardees are recognized as a highlight of the festival. This year’s event is scheduled for June 20 at Grayson Highlands State Park in Mouth of Wilson, Virginia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.